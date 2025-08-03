Man attempts to kill son-in-law over inter-caste marriage in Nayagarh, held

BERHAMPUR: Daspalla police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of attempting to kill his son-in-law over his 24-year-old daughter’s inter-caste marriage.

The accused, identified as Kailash Pradhan, reportedly attacked his son-in-law, Manas Senapati (27), with a sharp weapon on Friday evening at Dihagaon village under Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district.

According to sources, Manas had developed a relationship with Kailash’s daughter, which the latter opposed due to caste differences. In an attempt to end the relationship, Kailash arranged his daughter’s marriage with someone else in February. However, Manas eloped with her, and the couple moved to another state, following which Kailash lodged a complaint.