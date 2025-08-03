No farmer to be left out of PM, CM KISAN schemes: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that the state government has launched a drive to ensure enrolment of all eligible farmers under the PM KISAN and CM KISAN schemes.

Addressing a state-level function at ICAR-CIFA on the occasion of disbursement of PM KISAN instalment worth Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Majhi said a saturation drive is being undertaken in all districts to ensure that no eligible farmer is left out of any of the schemes.

The chief minister distributed Rs 697 crore under PM KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme to more than 34.85 lakh farmers of the state at the state-level event.

Stating that Odisha government has implemented many schemes for the benefit of farmers during the last one year, the chief minister said under CM KISAN, more than 50 lakh farmers of the state are getting an assistance of Rs 4,000 per year. “It is a matter of happiness for us a farmer is getting assistance of Rs 10,000 per year through both PM KISAN and CM KISAN schemes,” he said.