Odisha crime branch flags lapses, religious bias at SHHHS hostels

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of forced religious conversions and sexual exploitation in shelter homes, an initial probe by the Women and Children wing of the Odisha Crime Branch has found that several hostels opened under the banner of ‘Dream Centre Educational Hostel’ are operating without statutory registration in several districts.

Sources said these hostels are also allegedly involved in the conversion of poor SC/ST children and run by one Salgadia Happy and Holy Home Society (SHHHS) using foreign funds. They had come under the scanner following a petition before the DGP.

As per preliminary investigations, the society, reportedly registered under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act of 1961, has its headquarters in WB’s Midnapore district and an administrative office at Phulnakhara near Bhubaneswar. It facilitates education, lodging and fooding to underprivileged children and runs hostels across 15 districts including Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi etc.

The district SPs during inquiry found widespread regulatory violations by the organisation. Most hostels were found to be operating without licenses under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, lacking recognition from the district CWCs, DEOs or NCPCR.