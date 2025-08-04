60-year-old woman killed, two injured as tanker crashes into roadside house in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 60-year-old woman was crushed to death and two persons suffered critical injuries after a tanker rammed into a roadside thatched house near Gumma ghati within Rayagada Sadar police limits in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Laxmi Patra. The injured, Laxmi’s husband Anam Patra and tanker driver Deepak Kujur of Tusur in Sundargarh district, have been admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The mishap took place at around 3 am. Police said the tanker, enroute to Rayagada from Tikiri area, crashed into Laxmi’s house when she and her husband were sleeping. While the woman was crushed to death on the spot, Anam and Deepak sustained grievous injuries. Apart from the couple’s house, two nearby shops were damaged in the incident.

On hearing the loud sound of the crash, locals rushed to the spot and informed police. Soon, Rayagada Sadar police along with fire services personnel reached the mishap site and rescued Anam and Deepak from the rubble after a struggle of two hours. The duo was rushed to Rayagada DHH while Laxmi’s body was seized for autopsy.

Following the incident, locals staged road blockade at the mishap site demanding compensation for Laxmi’s family. Later, police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Subsequently, the road blockade was lifted.

Rayagada IIC Prasanna Behera said it is suspected that the accident took place due to brake failure. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started probe to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.