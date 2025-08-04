Gajapati man’s genitals chopped off before murder over sorcery suspicion

BERHAMPUR: In a grisly crime, a 37-year-old man was tortured and murdered brutally over witchcraft suspicion at Rataguda village within Mohana police limits in Gajapati district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Gopal Mallik. Police on Sunday recovered Gopal’s mutilated body with missing organs from Harabhangi dam and arrested 14 villagers of Rataguda for their involvement in the chilling murder.

Gajapati SP Jatindra Panda said on Saturday, the deceased’s sister-in-law informed police that Gopal was abducted by some villagers. Apprehending danger to his life, she appealed to police to save him. Basing on her complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe.

Panda said during investigation, police came to know that the wife of one Subash Mallik died mysteriously in Rataguda village around a fortnight back. Villagers suspected that her death was due to witchcraft and accused Gopal of practising sorcery. Some villagers confronted him over the incident but the latter pleaded his innocence. Apprehending danger to his life, Gopal left Rataguda and took shelter in his father-in-law’s house in Goudagotha village.