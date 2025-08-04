Grocery shop owner hacked to death in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A grocery shop owner was brutally hacked to death over a minor altercation at Bahadapalli village within Rambha police limits in Ganjam district late in the night on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as 55-year-old B Manu Pradhan. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm.

Sources said a group of persons reached Pradhan’s shop in the night to purchase some items. A quarrel reportedly broke out between them over some issue. After the group left, Pradhan closed his shop and left for Rambha to buy some commodities. After collecting the required items, he was returning to Bahadapalli village on his two-wheeler.

Pradhan stopped near the local level crossing as the gate was closed. All of a sudden, a group of miscreants armed with sharp weapons arrived on the spot and attacked him. While Pradhan fell down from his bike, people present on the other side of the level crossing gate raised an alarm, forcing the attackers to flee.