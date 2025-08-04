Odisha CM Majhi reviews development projects in Keonjhar district

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed key developmental projects in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Durbar Hall here, Majhi held a detailed discussion with Keonjhar collector Vishal Singh and senior district officials on protection of forests, development of tourism, agriculture, irrigation, industries, improvement of health, education and sports infrastructure besides women empowerment.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of various welfare schemes and projects and urged officials to fast-track pending works. Laying emphasis on regional connectivity and transportation, he reviewed the works on Keonjhar bypass, railway station, Nudurpada-Kaliahata and Pinthagola roads, Shuakati-Dubuna bridge over Baitarani river, mining corridor and upgradation of Raisuan air strip.

Majhi also reviewed Manoharpur-Pinthagola, Ghatgaon-Harichandanpur-Daitari, Dhenkikot-Barhatipura and Ghatgaon-Gundichaghagi road projects. He directed the officials concerned to submit new proposals for early completion of Ramachandrapur-Deogaon bridge.