Odisha CM Majhi reviews development projects in Keonjhar district

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed key developmental projects in Keonjhar district on Sunday.
Chairing a high-level review meeting at Durbar Hall here, Majhi held a detailed discussion with Keonjhar collector Vishal Singh and senior district officials on protection of forests, development of tourism, agriculture, irrigation, industries, improvement of health, education and sports infrastructure besides women empowerment.
The chief minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of various welfare schemes and projects and urged officials to fast-track pending works. Laying emphasis on regional connectivity and transportation, he reviewed the works on Keonjhar bypass, railway station, Nudurpada-Kaliahata and Pinthagola roads, Shuakati-Dubuna bridge over Baitarani river, mining corridor and upgradation of Raisuan air strip.
Majhi also reviewed Manoharpur-Pinthagola, Ghatgaon-Harichandanpur-Daitari, Dhenkikot-Barhatipura and Ghatgaon-Gundichaghagi road projects. He directed the officials concerned to submit new proposals for early completion of Ramachandrapur-Deogaon bridge.
The chief minister directed the administration to expedite work on the Circuit House annexe, land acquisition and preparation of DPRs. He asked the officials to resolve all issues with the Forest department for timely completion of projects.
Reviewing the Badbil bypass and NH-49 extension, he highlighted Keonjhar’s potential as a hub for connectivity, healthcare and rural development. He also praised the district’s performance under welfare schemes like Subhadra Yojana and Lakhpati Didi Yojana and called for a comprehensive development plan focused on industry, tourism, renewable energy and drinking water.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister flagged off three advanced life-saving ambulances and a mobile education unit at a function organised on the premises of Keonjhar collectorate. He also launched a coconut collection vehicle for Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon.
Among others, MLAs of Ghasipura, Champua, Patna and Telkoi, DIG Brijesh Rai and Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar attended the meeting.