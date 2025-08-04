Odisha govt drive to remove bottlenecks in apartment regularisation launched

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has launched an exercise to find ways for regularisation of apartment projects that are facing hurdles due to deviation from sanctioned plan or construction without obtaining necessary approvals, causing significant inconvenience for home buyers.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja had recently chaired a meeting with officials of the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA), Housing and Urban Development and Law departments and other stakeholders, to discuss the apartment regularisation scheme and provisions of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) that need to be complied with for its implementation.

During the meeting, he asked both H&UD and Law departments to work in coordination to prepare a draft for the purpose, which will be considered legally tenable.

“Following the meeting that took place a few days back, the departments have been asked to carefully draft the proposal within next two to three weeks for further deliberation on the matter,” an official from the H&UD department, privy to the development, said. He informed that the H&UD department will have the major role in finding ways for preparation of the draft.