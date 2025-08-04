Odisha MVI found in possession of 44 plots, 1 kg gold during Vigilance raids

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Sunday unearthed around 44 plots besides gold ornaments/articles weighing around 1 kg belonging to Boudh motor vehicle inspector (MVI), Golap Chandra Handah, during raids at his property in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Of the total 1 kg, the anti-corruption agency found Hansdah possessing two gold biscuits each weighing 50 gm besides silver ornaments weighing over 2 kg. Hansdah and his family members own 43 plots in and around Baripada town and one plot on the outskirts of Balasore town. Sources said, the sale deed value of the 44 plots has been calculated at Rs 1.49 crore. However, Vigilance officers suspect undervaluation of the plots during their registration. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard, the sources added.

Besides, the Hansdah family owns a two-storey building spread over 3,300 sq ft in Baripada. The anti-corruption agency traced his bank/postal/insurance deposits amounting to over Rs 1.34 crore, household articles worth more than Rs 16 lakh, one SUV, Rs 2.38 lakh cash, among other assets. Hansdah had reportedly spent Rs 40 lakh towards his daughter’s medical education. Earlier in the day, searches were carried out at six places linked to him in Baripada, Boudh and Bhubaneswar.