State map in Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Survey of India (SOI) has sought help of the Odisha government for publishing the correct map of the state in Odia language to increase its outreach among students, educationists and the common men as a whole.

Sources said, the SOI has urged the state to nominate one official and one linguistic expert, possibly from a reputed educational institute like Utkal University or RD University with knowledge of Odia language.

A committee will be constituted with the director of Odisha and Chhattisgarh geo-spatial directorate as convener and the two nominated officers as members to finalise the correct spelling of place names and correct translation of descriptive remarks in Odia language.

Traditionally, SOI had been publishing the state maps in English and Hindi languages. This has been decided for the first time to also release state maps in the regional language in order to increase their outreach to the local population. An officer from the state government will also be nominated for proper coordination between the SOI and the government, the sources said.

The map in regional language will provide a comprehensive overview of key geographical and administrative features of the state - typically district boundaries, major cities and towns, transport network, key natural features, tourist sites and cultural landmarks etc.