835 Godabarish Mishra Adarsh primary schools to be set up in first phase: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday decided to set up 835 model primary schools under the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamika Vidyalaya programme in the first phase with an aim to bring transformation in the education system in line with the National Education Policy. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, the Vidyalayas will act as feeder schools for the high schools in the state. Each school will be developed at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Schools with more than 100 students and having over 2 acre land and classes from Sishu Vatika to Class-VIII will be selected for development as model schools under the scheme.

The chief minister emphasised that one Adarsh Vidyalaya will be constructed in each gram panchayat headquarters, taking into account the geographical location. Quality education will be provided on par with national standards, considering the socio-economic background of the students.