Artist Pranati Das’ ‘Desh’ exhibition opens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Womanhood is central to artist Pranati Das’ oeuvre. A solo exhibition of her paintings titled ‘Desh’ that captures different shades of femininity, was inaugurated by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo at Bhubaneswar Club on Monday.

Featuring around 20 original paintings done in acrylic, ‘Desh’ reflects the artist’s unique vision on femininity, be it through the eyes of a woman warrior, a housewife or a tribal matriarch.

A large painting of a Kshyatriani, seated on a throne, dressed in all finery and carrying a sword, impressed Singh Deo. Pranati’s inspiration for the painting was from a stone sculpture of a woman warrior on the walls of Mukteswara temple in the city. Similarly, ‘Pratiksha’ shows a beautiful woman awaiting the arrival of her husband on a summer noon. Another beautiful painting is of a Bonda woman carrying hill brooms - a product integral to the tribal livelihood - down the mountains for sale.

“Every painting is an emotion. I have attempted to show the many issues that women face in their lives through art,” she said. A homemaker, Pranati has been pursuing art as a passion. Although she was drawn to the world of painting from a very young age, she had to take a break from it due to responsibilities at home. With the help of her husband Amiya Kanta Das, she has once again embraced the world of colours.

She has been learning the craft under the guidance and mentorship of artists Priyadarshini Mohanty and Gyanaranjan Jena. Her paintings vividly portray themes related to womanhood - identity, dignity, independence, beauty, personal style and lifestyle. Many of the paintings show rural women in traditional settings.

The exhibition will remain open till August 6 at Bhubaneswar Club. Special sessions will be held in the evening where art experts will discuss different aspects of visual art, she said.