Investigation into assault of student by headmistress in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: The block education officer (BEO) of Kujang has initiated an inquiry into the alleged assault of a Class-II student by the headmistress of Dagarapara government upper primary school in Tirtol.

According to the complaint filed by the parents of the seven-year-old boy, he was brutally beaten by headmistress Jharanabala Das on August 2 for allegedly talking during the class.

Das reportedly inserted a stick into the child’s mouth while beating him, causing injuries to his tongue. The boy was subsequently shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for treatment.

While the headmistress refuted the allegations and termed them as baseless, president of the school management committee Anasuya Behera said the matter was brought to her notice by the boy’s parents, but no action was taken to resolve it. As a result, the parents reported the matter to higher authorities.

Kujang BEO Manoj Kumar Behera said a team was sent to the school on Monday to investigate and verify the allegations. If the headmistress is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against her.

Meanwhile, activist Jayanta Das lodged a complaint with the Odisha Human Rights Commission, seeking immediate registration of an FIR against the headmistress and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the victim student. He also sought departmental action against Das.