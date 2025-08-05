Missing teenage girl found dead in Sundargarh forest

ROURKELA: The body of a teenage girl who went missing two days back was found hanging from a tree inside a forest near Lulkidihi village within Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Sunday.

Police said after the 18-year-old girl’s father alleged foul play in her death, two persons were arrested on Monday on charges of kidnapping and abetting the suicide of the teenager. The accused, Rishi Pradhan (30) of Ankira village in Chhattisgarh and Sanjib Majhi (20) of Lulkidihi, were produced in court.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Nirmal Mohapatra said the girl went missing on Friday and her body was found inside a forest along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border with help of sniffer dog. Prima facie, there was no evidence of sexual assault or any external injury on her body other than the hanging marks. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death and confirm whether there was any sexual assault, the SDPO added.