Odisha government launches Mobile Migrant Resource Centre

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday launched the Mobile Migrant Resource Centre by flagging off a mobile van. The centre aims to check distress migration and create awareness on livelihood opportunities available under various government-sponsored programmes in the five migrant-prone blocks of Ganjam and Kendrapara districts.

The initiative is a joint collaboration among the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Migrant Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MMTF).

Inaugurating the Mobile Migrant Resource Centre by flagging off a mobile van at Krushi Bhavan here, deputy chief minister-cum-chairman of the state task force committee on migration KV Singh Deo said the state government is bringing various livelihood development, skill development and employment-generating initiatives for women, youth and returning migrant labourers.

“Our efforts have started to make them self-reliant by providing employment in their own areas. This Mobile Migrant Resource Centre will help curb distress migration and make people aware about the opportunities and options available for self-employment for sustainable livelihood. A toll-free migration resources centre helpline number 1800-345-7885 has been issued by the government. Migrants can dial this number in any emergency situation,” Singh Deo said.

This Mobile Migrant Resource Centre will serve as a reliable model for the state. It will support potential migrants and help develop a structured framework for helping them and frame sustainable solutions for migration challenges, said principal secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

The inaugural programme was attended by Labour commissioner Indramani Tripathi, protector of emigrants in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sunil Shah, additional secretary, Agriculture, Subhranshu Mishra, Amit Chaudhary, Ankita Surabhi, Nabanita, Rutumbhara Priyadarshini from United Nations International Organization for Migration, officials from the department of Labour and Employees’ State Insurance, FAO, WASSAN and SMRC.