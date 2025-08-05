Odisha government lifts curbs on night shifts for women

BHUBANESWAR: Women can now work night shifts at private shops and commercial establishments with the state government removing all restrictions on their work hours and time. But, they will have to give their written consent to join night duty.

Night shifts for women were earlier prohibited under the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, on safety grounds. However, the state government, in a bid to increase employment opportunities for women, has exempted all the shops and commercial establishments from the applicability of Section 23 of the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956.

This section prohibited the employment of women during the night in any establishment, whether as employees or otherwise. The provision was to ensure their safety and well-being by restricting their work hours during the night. The government has allowed the employment of women during the night hours provided, they are willing to work at night and give their consent in writing.

Additionally, there must be a minimum of three women employees present during the shift, and a female supervisor must be on duty to oversee operations. Pick-up and drop services must use GPS-enabled vehicles, and all drivers must undergo police verification,as read in a notification by the Labour Department.

Workplaces have to prominently display emergency helpline numbers including 181 (state women’s helpline) and 1800-345-6703 (Labour department helpline), both within the premises and inside the transportation vehicles.