Odisha State Bar Council launches online enrolment for law graduates

CUTTACK: In a move aimed at streamlining the enrolment process and embracing digital governance, the Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) has launched its new official website and introduced an online enrolment system for fresh law graduates, effective from August 1, 2025.

OSBC secretary JK Samantasinghar announced that law graduates who have obtained a recognised LLB. degree are no longer required to physically visit the council’s office in Cuttack to register for enrolment. Instead, they can now complete the entire process online through the newly launched portal: https://barcouncilofodisha.org.

“The digitisation initiative is aimed at simplifying procedures, enhancing transparency and improving accessibility for aspiring advocates across the state. Our new platform ensures that law graduates can submit their enrolment forms without the need for physical presence, saving both time and effort,” he said.

The revamped website has been designed to serve as a comprehensive digital hub for legal professionals, law students, and the public. Key features include online enrolment, advocate certificate verification, important circulars, notifications and a searchable digital directory of advocates.

With 156 bar associations under its jurisdiction, the OSBC serves as the apex statutory body regulating the conduct, admission and welfare of advocates in Odisha. The council comprises 25 elected members, including the chairman and the advocate general, who serves as an ex-officio member.

The OSBC not only oversees enrolment but also upholds professional ethics, handles disciplinary actions, and administers welfare schemes such as pensions, family pensions and death benefits through the Odisha Advocates Welfare Fund.