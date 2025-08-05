Odisha youth held for raping four-year-old girl

JAJUR: Police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Jajpur town.

The accused is 26-year-old Alekh Malik of Chhatrapada in Dasarathapur. The crime reportedly took place on Sunday.

Police said the accused had come to the girl’s village to visit his relative. On Sunday afternoon, he took the minor to the village market on the pretext of giving her chocolates. However, he took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. After committing the crime, the accused dropped the girl at her home, said police.

When the girl complained of pain during urination, her family members grew suspicious. On being questioned, she narrated her ordeal before them. In the night, the family members confronted Alekh’s relatives over the incident. However, the accused’s relatives allegedly assaulted them. Subsequently, the girl’s father filed a complaint in Jajpur Town police station.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. While the accused was arrested, the girl was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.