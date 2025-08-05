Orissa HC pulls up BMC, OSPCB on illegal land-filling in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), and other authorities to file affidavits in response to a PIL alleging illegal land-filling within BMC limits without necessary environmental clearances.

The PIL, filed by Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad, raised serious concerns over what it termed a blatant violation of pollution control norms by the civic body. The petitioner alleged that land-filling operations were being carried out at Sainik School without requisite approvals from regulatory bodies, including the OSPCB.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman heard the matter and sought responses not only from BMC and OSPCB, but also from the state Revenue department, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Appearing for BMC, senior advocate Manoj Kumar Mishra denied the land-filling charges, stating that a waste processing unit and not a landfill was operating at the site referred to by the petitioner. He submitted that BMC would place the necessary documents on record through an affidavit.

The petitioner, however, maintained that no permission or certificate had been issued by the pollution control board, rendering the ongoing activity illegal. Advocates BK Mahapatra, BPB Bahali and SS Mishra appeared on behalf of the Parishad.

“In view of the above facts, we think that the respondents should also file an affidavit,” the bench noted in its order. The court has given one week’s time to the respondents to file their affidavits, while allowing the petitioner to file a rejoinder, if any, within one week thereafter.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on August 18.