Women self-help groups from Odisha's Cuttack produce handmade eco-friendly rakhis

CUTTACK: With Raksha Bandhan round the corner, various women self-help groups (SHGs) and producer groups across Cuttack district have come up with exquisite handmade eco-friendly rakhis, adding a special touch to the equally special occasion.
Supported by state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), these women are doing their bit for the environment besides showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit by crafting rakhis made of cow dung, bamboo and palm leaves, beautifully woven with intricate threadwork and fabric art.
On Monday, Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde inaugurated their rakhi shop at Annapurna Gramin Bazar near Zilla Parishad, Cuttack. Speaking on the occasion, joint CEO, ORMAS Bipin Bihari Rout said the initiative not only promoted the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan but also furthered the economic empowerment of women by providing a sustainable source of seasonal income.
“Made out of indigenous and eco-friendly materials, these rakhis reflect the artistic skills, dedication and hard work of the women involved,” he added.
Rout said these women entrepreneurs belong to blocks of Salepur, Dampada and Cuttack Sadar among others, and have actively embraced rakhi-making as a livelihood opportunity. “These SHGs are producing rakhis in large numbers to meet the growing demand,” he added.
What makes these eco-friendly rakhis all the more special is that they are extremely affordable and each has a unique design.
“The response from the market has been overwhelmingly positive. Several retailers and shopkeepers have started placing bulk orders, thereby boosting SHG-led microenterprises and strengthening the rural economy,” the ORMAS joint CEO said.
He underlined that the initiative was a testament to the resilience, talent and entrepreneurial capabilities of the women of Odisha. “By combining traditional craftsmanship with market-driven innovation, these women are preserving cultural heritage while building a stronger foundation for self-reliance and economic independence,” Rout said.
Among others, DIPRO Bhabani Shankar Bhuyan was present on the occasion.