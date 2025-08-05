Women self-help groups from Odisha's Cuttack produce handmade eco-friendly rakhis

CUTTACK: With Raksha Bandhan round the corner, various women self-help groups (SHGs) and producer groups across Cuttack district have come up with exquisite handmade eco-friendly rakhis, adding a special touch to the equally special occasion.

Supported by state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), these women are doing their bit for the environment besides showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit by crafting rakhis made of cow dung, bamboo and palm leaves, beautifully woven with intricate threadwork and fabric art.

On Monday, Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde inaugurated their rakhi shop at Annapurna Gramin Bazar near Zilla Parishad, Cuttack. Speaking on the occasion, joint CEO, ORMAS Bipin Bihari Rout said the initiative not only promoted the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan but also furthered the economic empowerment of women by providing a sustainable source of seasonal income.

“Made out of indigenous and eco-friendly materials, these rakhis reflect the artistic skills, dedication and hard work of the women involved,” he added.