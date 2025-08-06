CM Majhi, Samal’s two-day Delhi visit rekindles Odisha cabinet reshuffle buzz

Meanwhile, 11 MPs and two state ministers (Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik and Health minister Mukesh Mahaling) on Tuesday gathered at the house of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Incidentally, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo is also in Delhi.

With speculations rife that a few ministers will be dropped for their poor performance, the chief minister’s visit to Delhi and meeting with the party MPs has assumed significance. Party’s general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, currently on a tour to Kantabanji, is likely to attend the meeting.

Sources said, the appointment of party leaders to state corporations and boards has long been finalised but held up due to objections from various groups.

The state government is unable to go ahead with the appointment of government pleaders in district courts for similar reasons.

On a two-day visit to Delhi, Majhi has no official programme to attend. He is scheduled to catch an early flight to Bhubaneswar on Thursday as he is set to inaugurate the National Handloom Day programme at Janata Maidan.