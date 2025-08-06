Odisha leading the way in organic farming, says Dy CM KV

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is at the forefront of organic farming, asserted deputy chief minister-cum-Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo on Tuesday.

Addressing the ‘Virgin Land Security Summit’ at India International Centre in New Delhi, Singh Deo said, “We have begun transforming our pristine tribal regions into organic clusters under Balabhadra Jaivik Chasa Mission. With nearly 32 per cent of our cultivable land seeing minimal chemical use, we are now scaling up with ‘One District - One Organic’ cluster.”

He informed that the state is now focusing on agro-processing units for mango, turmeric, millets and ginger, export-oriented agri parks, organic value chains linked with self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisation (FPOs), millet-based enterprises and eco-farming hubs.

“Odisha is ready with land, a strong policy with subsidies on power, water, capital incentives and fast-track clearances to enable investors and innovators to thrive,” the deputy chief minister said.

He extended invitation to global partners and agripreneurs to visit Odisha, a land where nature meets enterprise and tradition meets innovation, to be a part of this transformation.

With India having over 60 million hectare of barren and under-utilised land, Singh Deo highlighted that around 20 million hectare was ideal for organic farming. “With global demand for organic products soaring, this is a golden opportunity for farmers to lead the world in sustainable agriculture,” he said.

