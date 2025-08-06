Odisha ranks seventh in NITI electric mobility index

BHUBANESWAR: Infrastructure and innovation challenges notwithstanding, Odisha has emerged as a promising performer in the country’s e-mobility landscape, securing the seventh spot in the first India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) released by NITI Aayog on Monday.

The state has been recognised as a frontrunner in private electric vehicle (EV) adoption, a performer in transport electrification progress, and an aspirant in both charging infrastructure readiness and EV research and innovation.

The IEMI-2024, prepared by the national think tank in collaboration with WRI India, assessed the states in enabling ecosystem for EV adoption across key themes, including transport electrification progress, charging infrastructure readiness, and research and innovation.

With an overall score of 49 out of 100, Odisha stood seventh among 36 states and Union Territories for accelerating momentum in sustainable transportation. It outperformed several states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh topped the list with a score of 77, 68 and 65, respectively.

According to the index, the state scored 56 in transport electrification progress, 43 in charging infrastructure readiness and 41 in EV research and innovation status. However, its performance in private EV adoption, indicating the growing consumer acceptance, has been the second best in the country as it has scored 97 out of 100.

While Odisha is a performer in the overall transport electrification progress, it has been categorised as an aspirant in commercial EV adoption, charging infrastructure readiness, EV-to-EV charger ratio and EV startups.

Highlighting that the state still lags in public charger density, EV-to-charger ratio and integration of renewable energy into its charging ecosystem, the index report underscored the need for rapid expansion of charging stations across urban and semi-urban areas.

The NITI Aayog has recommended the state to introduce subsidies for electric vehicle conversion kits, reserved parking, low emission zones, enhanced purchase subsidies and reduced electricity tariffs for public charging stations. Besides, improvement in EV charging infrastructure by introducing a single-window system for charger approvals and establishment of R&D centres for skill development have also been stressed.

state facts