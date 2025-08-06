Odisha seeks nod for admission to two new medical colleges

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to issue letter of permission (LoP) for 200 MBBS seats in two new medical colleges in the ensuing academic session 2025-26.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mukesh Mahaling met Union Health minister JP Nadda at New Delhi and requested him to ensure issuance of LoP for commencing the admission process at Pavitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College (PMPMC), Talcher, and Government Medical College (GMC), Phulbani.

Accompanied by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mahaling urged Nadda’s intervention to grant permission for admission of 100 MBBS students each at both colleges. He also discussed strengthening healthcare sector in the state.

The deans and principals of the two institutions have already submitted their applications through the National Medical Commission (NMC) portal on January 18, 2025 and provided details regarding the posting of teaching and non-teaching staff.