Tribal man’s body found in Odisha, family alleges murder

JEYPORE: The mutilated body of a tribal man was found near Dandabadi village within Boipariguda police limits in Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Dhana Bhumiya, a daily wager of Andrajodi village. Dhana’s family members alleged that he was murdered by unidentified miscreants.

Sources said Dhana came to Dandabadi village to meet his sister Phulmati Halwa on Sunday. He stayed in Dandabadi till late in the evening. In the night, he left for nearby Mathpadia village with a relative. However, the next morning, some local farmers found his mutilated body in an agriculture field and informed his sister.

Later, Phulmati lodged a complaint with Boipariguda police alleging that her brother was murdered while going to Mathpada on Sunday night. Acting on the complaint, police teams from from Boipariguda and Koraput rushed to the spot for investigation. Dhana’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem.

IIC of Boipariguda police station Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan said a case has been registered in this connection. “Police are questioning some villagers including the deceased’s relative about the murder. Further investigation is underway,” Pradhan added.