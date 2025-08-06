Tribal women of Kaptipada stage demo demanding power supply to their village

BARIPADA: A group of tribal women of Dhana Sahi village in Padmapokhari panchayat under Kaptipada block staged protest in front of the Mayurbhanj collector’s office here on Tuesday demanding immediate electricity supply to their hamlet.

The agitators highlighted their plight with a unique form of protest by drinking ‘handia’ before staging a peaceful dharna at the collectorate.

They said despite repeated appeals to the district administration, 55 tribal families of Dhana Sahi village are yet to get electricity connection. “Our village, situated in a remote and forested hilly region, is deprived of basic infrastructure and development. With no access to electricity, life comes to a standstill after sunset. We face regular threats from wild animals and snakes, making nights unsafe,” the agitators alleged.

The tribal women also claimed that they are forced to travel to nearby Kandipada and Nuasahi villages, and pay money to charge their mobile phones.

“We had earlier submitted a petition to the Udala sub-collector and were assured that electricity would be provided soon. However, no action has been taken so far,” they said.

Later in the day, administrative officials tried to hold discussion with the tribal women and pacify them. However, the agitators refused to back down. “We will continue to protest until our demand is met,” they added.