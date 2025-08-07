Actress Madhuri Dixit to promote Odisha handlooms as brand ambassador for year

BHUBANESWAR: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was announced as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handlooms by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Thursday.

Inaugurating the EKTA programme (Exhibition cum Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage), Chief Minister Majhi said Dixit will promote Odisha handlooms and support the State’s weavers at national and international levels for a period of one year. “We hope that Odisha’s handlooms and textiles will hugely benefit and find a well-defined space in the Indian fashion sector through Dixit ji’s involvement,” he said.

Urging people to wear the State’s handloom for one day in a week, the Chief Minister said handlooms like Bomkai, Habaspuri, Sambalpuri, Ikat and others are an integral part of the State’s heritage. He added that in the wake of Trump’s tariff on India, the Prime Minister’s Swadeshi movement call should be adopted by the people.