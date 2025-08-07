Actress Madhuri Dixit to promote Odisha handlooms as brand ambassador for year

BHUBANESWAR: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was announced as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handlooms by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Thursday.
Inaugurating the EKTA programme (Exhibition cum Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage), Chief Minister Majhi said Dixit will promote Odisha handlooms and support the State’s weavers at national and international levels for a period of one year. “We hope that Odisha’s handlooms and textiles will hugely benefit and find a well-defined space in the Indian fashion sector through Dixit ji’s involvement,” he said.
Urging people to wear the State’s handloom for one day in a week, the Chief Minister said handlooms like Bomkai, Habaspuri, Sambalpuri, Ikat and others are an integral part of the State’s heritage. He added that in the wake of Trump’s tariff on India, the Prime Minister’s Swadeshi movement call should be adopted by the people.
There are close to 1.30 lakh weavers and helpers in 30 districts engaged in the handloom sector. Nine of Odisha’s handloom products have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. “The State Government is taking all measures for the well-being of its weavers, dyers and helpers. This includes providing them proper marketing linkage including digital marketing platforms,” he said.
The State is also aiming at providing raw material and market access to tribal weavers. The Chief Minister also spoke about the revival of the Santali saree, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. More than 600 women of the Santali community are currently working towards reviving the Santali saree, he said, and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest ambassador of Indian handlooms.
Speaking on the occasion, Dixit said that every thread of Odisha handloom celebrates a rich heritage. She called upon the people of the State to promote and popularise Odisha handlooms.
On the occasion, 11 weavers from across the State were felicitated. ‘Resham’, the mascot of Odisha handloom, was also released.