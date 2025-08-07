Aruna Mohanty’s ‘Indian Swan Lake’ production takes Odissi to global stage

BHUBANESWAR: ODISSI guru Aruna Mohanty provided an insight into ‘Indian Swan Lake’, a production that she presented in Germany in collaboration with L’Arte Del Mondo and European choreographer Deda Cristina Colonna.

The production that was showcased in Aschaffenburg, Leverkusen and Schloss Sanssouci in June this year, intertwined the timeless beauty of a classical ballet Swan Lake with Nala Damayanti story from the epic, Mahabharata.

At its heart lay the shared motif of the swan, a symbol of beauty, grace, and divine connection in Indian mythology as well as in Swan Lake.

Mohanty gave a pictorial presentation of the collaboration and spoke about it during an event in the city on Wednesday. The choreography brought together melodies of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and the traditional Odissi music to create a harmonious fusion of musical and dance traditions of Odisha and Europe.