CM Mohan Charan Majhi urges Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to increase Odisha’s rice quota to central pool

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday called on four Union ministers including Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, seeking cooperation from the Centre for early resolution of the pressing issues facing the state.

On a two-day visit to the national capital, Majhi along with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and several MPs from the state, first met Union minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi at his Parliament chamber and requested to enhance the rice procurement target for the upcoming kharif marketing season.

“Called on Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, @JoshiPralhad ji today at New Delhi. Requested enhancement of the rice procurement target for the upcoming season in view of the anticipated surplus in the state,” Majhi wrote on X.

He further urged Joshi to increase the monthly lifting of rice by the Food Corporation of India to ensure timely evacuation and creation of more space for custom milled rice. The CM highlighted the state government’s proactive measures, including promotion of millets and expansion of storage infrastructure, aimed at strengthening food security and safeguarding farmers’ interests.

During his meeting with Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, Majhi apprised him of the state’s concerns over the Mahanadi water dispute and stressed the need for a fair and just resolution. As per Majhi, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai has responded positively to his letter requesting for an amicable settlement on the dispute through discussion, as a result of which the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal deferred its hearing from August 2 to September 6. The CM also handed over the ‘Vision Odisha 2036 | 2047’ document to Patil, outlining the state’s long-term development approach.