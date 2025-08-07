Odisha’s first breastfeeding centre opens in capital

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the state’s first public breastfeeding centre at the Odisha State Commission for Women during the state-level celebration of World Breastfeeding Week on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida said the state government will set up similar centres at railway stations, bus stands, markets and other public places that are frequented by women.

“These centres will provide a safe and peaceful space where new mothers can nurse their children comfortably in complete privacy,” said the deputy CM who is also the Women and Child Development (WCD) minister. In railway stations, particularly, a female attendant will be deployed at each station to assist nursing mothers, she informed.

Parida further added that the government also has plans to open breastfeeding centres at all its offices and other public service centres where woman visit regularly for grievance redressal.

Stating that breastfeeding is not just beneficial for newborns but also the new mothers, the deputy CM said it has significant health benefits like reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women and improved mental well-being for both mother and child.