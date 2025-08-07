Odisha’s first breastfeeding centre opens in capital

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the state’s first public breastfeeding centre at the Odisha State Commission for Women during the state-level celebration of World Breastfeeding Week on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Parida said the state government will set up similar centres at railway stations, bus stands, markets and other public places that are frequented by women.
“These centres will provide a safe and peaceful space where new mothers can nurse their children comfortably in complete privacy,” said the deputy CM who is also the Women and Child Development (WCD) minister. In railway stations, particularly, a female attendant will be deployed at each station to assist nursing mothers, she informed.
Parida further added that the government also has plans to open breastfeeding centres at all its offices and other public service centres where woman visit regularly for grievance redressal.
Stating that breastfeeding is not just beneficial for newborns but also the new mothers, the deputy CM said it has significant health benefits like reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women and improved mental well-being for both mother and child.
She emphasised on the emotional and physical bond between a mother and her child, stating that breastfeeding brings the child closer to the mother’s heart. The deputy CM, however, said normalising and promoting breastfeeding in public spaces is not just the responsibility of the state government but also the society.
Parida further mentioned that markets like Unit I, Unit IV and shopping malls, where more than 85 per cent customers are women, must have clean toilets and breastfeeding rooms. The absence of such basic facilities can have a negative impact on women’s health, she said.
The centre, apart, a ‘Lok Kalyan’ App - an online web link form for NGO registration - was launched to help social workers collaborate with the state Women’s Welfare Board. Designed and operated by the Odisha State Social Welfare Board (OSSWB) under the WCD department, the platform aims to ensure greater transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.
Among others, principal secretary of WCD department, Shubha Sarma and director Monisha Banerjee were present.