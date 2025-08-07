CRUT officials to travel in Ama Buses, collect real-time passenger feedback

BHUBANESWAR: To collect real-time feedback and insights on its services from the passengers, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has directed all its employees and senior officials to travel in Ama Buses at least twice a week.

The directive was issued by CRUT managing director N Thirumala Naik. The goal of this hands-on approach is to bridge the gap between administrative planning and ground-level realities, and ensure a more responsive and passenger-centric public transport system, said CRUT.

During the peak hours earlier on Wednesday, Naik along with other senior officials travelled on route 10 - KIIT Square to Infocity Square and route 13 - Trident College to Keshari Talkies. The CRUT MD interacted with several passengers and collected feedback on their travel experiences.

“Understanding the real-time commuter experience is the key to build a better and more responsive public transport system. Our team members must remain in contact with the passengers and themselves experience the services to bring about a meaningful change,” Naik said.

CRUT GM Sanjay Kumar Biswal, who travelled from CDA sector 9 in Cuttack to Kalarahanga on the day, also interacted with the passengers.

CRUT officials have been directed to document commuter interactions, identify service gaps and submit actionable suggestions.