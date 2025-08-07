Madhuri Dixit likely to be named state’s handloom ambassador

BHUBANESWAR: Bollywood ’s iconic actress Madhuri Dixit is likely to be the brand ambassador of Odisha’s handlooms.

Sources said this has been decided by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, and an official announcement in this regard will be made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the National Handloom Day and EKTA (exhibition-cum-knowledge sharing for textile advantage) celebration in the capital city on Thursday. This is for the first time that a brand ambassador has been roped in to promote Odisha handlooms.

Madhuri will also be attending the National Handloom Day celebration, which will be inaugurated by CM Majhi, as a special guest.

Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts minister Pradeep Bal Samanta said as a part of the celebration, a mega handloom and handicraft exhibition will be held at Janata Maidan from August 7 to 13, showcasing Odisha’s rich weaving legacy and artisanal heritage.

More than 1,500 weavers from different parts of Odisha and those from over eight states will participate in the event. The programme will feature seven knowledge-sharing sessions and live demonstration of weaving, among other things.