Overpricing: Eight fertiliser retail outlets in Bargarh face action

BARGARH: The Agriculture department has cancelled the licences of eight retail outlets in Bargarh for violating government guidelines related to the sale of fertilisers and pesticides.

Acting on complaints and reports of irregularities, agriculture officials conducted surprise inspections across several locations in the district. Following the raids, the licences of seven fertiliser retailers and one pesticide dealer were revoked for overcharging and flouting regulatory norms.

As per government norms, only licensed retailers, wholesalers and primary agriculture cooperative societies are authorised to sell fertilisers at regulated rates. However, officials found that some outlets were selling fertilisers and pesticides at inflated prices.

For instance, urea priced at Rs 266.50 for 45 kg was reportedly being sold at Rs 350. Similarly, DAP fixed at Rs 1,350 for 50 kg was being allegedly sold for Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,600. Pesticides were also being sold at arbitrary rates.

A senior agriculture officer said, “Strict action has been taken against those violating the Fertiliser Control Order. Inspections will continue to curb black marketing and protect farmers’ interests.”

The retailers whose licences were cancelled are Sahu Pesticides, Adgaon; SS Traders, Chakarkend; Godavarti Srinibas Rao Fertilisers, Nuniapali; Saurabh Traders, Jamurda; Krushak Seba Kendra, Mithapali (Paikmal block); Pradhan Agro Service, Mandosil; Pradhan Fertiliser, Gaisilet block and Paras Traders in Bargarh town.