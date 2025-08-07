SC issues notices to Centre, Odisha govt on alleged illegal construction in Satkosia Tiger Reserve

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and Odisha government on a plea against alleged proposed constructions inside the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria took note of the submissions of advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, also the petitioner, while also asking the response of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

Bansal sought quashing of the no-objection certificates (NOC) granted by district collectors of Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh and Cuttack for construction and tourism projects in and around the tiger reserve. His plea alleged unchecked expansion of tourism infrastructure and other proposed constructions in the ecologically sensitive tiger reserve.

The petitioner also questioned the legality of directions issued by the district collectors, pointing out the provisional NOCs were granted without jurisdiction and in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, besides forest and environmental laws.

The Satkosia Tiger Reserve, spread across the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Boudh in Odisha, is a crucial habitat for tigers, elephants, and several endangered species.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the plea said, in April 2018 directed all states for mandatory delineation of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) around tiger reserves. The directions were stated to have clearly stipulated a demarcation of a minimum of 1 kilometer of ESZ encompassing a protected area, whenever it formed part of the buffer.