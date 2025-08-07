Scientific officer of drugs testing lab faces Vigilance raids in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Vigilance officials on Wednesday conducted raids at seven locations linked to principal scientific officer of the State Drugs Testing Laboratory Debasis Panda over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets (DA).

Acting on the warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur, multiple teams comprising four DSPs, 10 inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors and other supporting personnel carried out coordinated searches at the seven locations across Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.

The properties of Panda, which are under the Vigilance scanner, include his rented duplex residence at Greater Sambalpur near Bareipali, his office chamber at the State Drugs Testing Laboratory in Kainsir, two apartments at Behera Sahi in Bhubaneswar’s Nayapalli area, another apartment at Balabhadrapur in the state capital, a commercial space at Nexus Esplanade mall in Bhubaneswar, and his paternal house at Nabhi Colony, Church Road in Berhampur.

Vigilance officials said Panda has claimed that all his assets were acquired after selling his ancestral property in 2016. The officer has reportedly assured that he will furnish documents to support his claim.

A Vigilance officer said the raids are part of an ongoing crackdown on public servants suspected of amassing wealth illegally. The raids are underway and no case has been registered against Panda so far.