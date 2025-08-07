Two arrested for hacking man to death in Odisha's Bahadapalli village

BERHAMPUR: Rambha police in Ganjam district on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of killing a 55-year-old man in Bahadapalli village on August 2.

The accused are Keshab Pradhan and Jaya Pradhan of the same village. The deceased was identified as B Manu Pradhan, a grocery shop owner. Police said Manu was hacked to death near a railway level crossing.

Rambha IIC Kumar Muduli said during investigation, police arrested Keshab who confessed to the crime during interrogation. Keshab admitted that he killed Manu with the help of Jaya due to previous enmity. While Keshab had a long-standing land dispute with the deceased, Jaya was reportedly ostracised from Bahadapalli during Manu’s tenure as village committee president. Both harboured a grudge against the deceased and were waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

On August 2, both the accused ambushed Manu near the railway level crossing when he was returning alone in the night. They attacked him with sharp weapons, leading to his death. Police have seized the weapons used in the crime.

The IIC said further investigation is underway to ascertain if others were involved in the murder.