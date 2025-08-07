Two juveniles among three held for gang-rape in Odisha

ANGUL: Angul police on Wednesday arrested three persons including two juveniles for allegedly gang-raping a married woman in Bagedia area on August 3.

Police said Ranjan Kumar Mukhi (22) of Barmancha village was the prime accused while the two juveniles were his associates.

SP Rahul Jain said on the day of the incident, the survivor along with her nephew was travelling from Chhendipada to Barmancha village on a motorcycle. At around 3 pm, they stopped near Charibati to have lunch and refuel their bike. In the meantime, the woman went to the nearby forest to answer the call of nature. Some daily wagers travelling on a tractor saw her and stopped the vehicle. The three accused got down and gang-raped the woman in the forest, said jain.

Fearing social stigma, the woman initially did not report the matter to police. Finally on Tuesday night, she lodged a complaint with Bagedia police. Basing on the complaint, a case was registered and three police teams were formed to nab the culprits. After raiding several hideouts, police apprehended the three accused from Bagedia, the SP added.