Youth consumes poison in Odisha's Balichandrapur police station after ‘custodial torture’

JAJPUR: A 28-year-old youth attempted suicide by consuming poison inside Balichandrapur police station here after being allegedly subjected to custodial torture.

The victim, Rabindra Malik of Mahipur village in Anaka panchayat under Barachana block, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Rabindra’s family members on Wednesday alleged that he was thrashed mercilessly and stripped naked by the cops in police custody. The torture and humiliation provoked him to take the drastic step, they claimed.

Sources said Rabindra’s physically-challenged father Maheshwar and a neighbour Namita Malik were allegedly attacked by his cousin Badal Malik with a sword on Sunday. In order to save his father, the victim threw hot water at Badal. Following the ugly fight, Badal filed an FIR in Balichandrapur police station against Rabindra. The victim along with Namita also lodged a counter complaint.

However, acting on Badal’s complaint, police picked up Rabindra from his house the same day and detained him for interrogation. The victim was reportedly beaten up mercilessly and forced to strip in the police station. His family members were also not allowed to meet him. Unable to bear the torture, Rabindra took a bottle of poison, which he found in the lock-up room, and consumed it, said sources.