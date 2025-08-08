Bihar-based arms smuggler arrested by Rourkela police

ROURKELA: In a major breakthrough on Thursday, Rourkela police arrested a Bihar-based arms dealer and recovered from his possession 10 country-made firearms and six rounds of ammunition.

Acting on a tip off, a Plant Site police team raided a locality at Gandhi Road leading to the arrest and seizure. The accused was identified as Rajesh Sahu (25), a native of Masumganj under Asarganj police station in Munger district of Bihar. His temporary address was Rimjhim Basti of Railway Colony in Rourkela.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said Sahu regularly visited his relatives at Rourkela and would return to Bihar. During his stay, he used to sell illegal firearms to prospective buyers.

The accused confessed to selling firearms for Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000 apiece depending on quality and features. The guns were primarily being brought from Munger.

The SP informed all the 10 seized pistols were country-made and five had certain specifications engraved along with Made in China and Made in USA marks to impress the buyers. One KF 7.65 mm and five KF 8 mm live ammunition and two empty magazines were also seized from Sahu’s possession.

Police have, so far, been able to establish one case pending against Sahu at Rajgangpur police station and verification is underway for other cases.

Since October 2024, Rourkela police has arrested as many as 52 persons in 13 cases of illegal firearms.