Government to issue work order for new PMAY-G houses from Nov: Minister Rabi Narayan Naik

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will start issuing work order for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to new beneficiaries from November.

This was informed by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik after returning from New Delhi on Thursday. He said nearly 38 lakh applications for the housing assistance have been received during the recent survey conducted to identify left out and new beneficiaries. The verification of the online and offline applications are on. It is expected that the verification of applications will be over by October, he said.

The minister said around four lakh houses sanctioned since 2016 have remained incomplete and necessary instructions have been issued to officials concerned to ensure that the houses are completed by October.

According to survey report, a total of 37,89,234 applications have been received out of which 12,09,963 people are from Scheduled Tribes, 7,55,542 from Scheduled Castes and 85,640 from people with disability. The number of landless applicants are 2,01,011. Aadhaar verification of 37,28,149 applications has been completed, out of which 36,49,295 applicants have completed e-KYC authentication.

He said the ministry has developed AwaasSAKHI (Support Application for Knowledge, Help and Innovation), an innovative mobile application designed to streamline access to PMAY-G by consolidating key information. This application will curb fraudulent activity and provide information on possible malpractices.

“It will be ensured that not a single eligible person is left out. All homeless and landless people will have pucca house of their own and there will be no kutcha house in the state,” he said.

The state has received cumulative sanction for 28.49 lakh houses under PMAY-G out of which, 23.97 lakh have already been constructed. Around 60,000 houses have been allocated to beneficiaries under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

The state government has made a budgetary provision of `4,500 crore under PMAY, `2,603 for Antyodaya Gruha Yojana and `795 crore for PMAY-Urban for the current financial year.