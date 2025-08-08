Groundwater heavily contaminated in ind belt of West Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: A recent aquifer mapping study by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has flagged serious concerns over groundwater contamination in the state and stressed the need for urgent corrective steps in the industrial belt of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts.

The study covering around 456 sq km of industrial clusters in Jharsuguda and Kolabira blocks of Jharsuguda district and Rengali block in Sambalpur district found both groundwater stress and pollution from industrial and domestic waste sources.

The region, known for its dense concentration of metal and thermal power industries, largely depends on surface water provided by the state government. The groundwater conditions, especially in dug wells, show significant seasonal variation with average pre-monsoon water levels at 6.08 metre below ground level (mbgl) and post-monsoon levels at 2.77 mbgl, respectively.

The study report laid in the Lok Sabha recently by Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in response to a question by Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, revealed alarming presence of nitrate and fluoride levels beyond permissible limits in several dug well and hand pump samples.

Fluoride contamination was found to be even higher in surface water bodies such as ash ponds, streams, nullahs and rivers, suggesting possible leaching from industrial waste. Samples from the Bheden and Ib rivers showed clear signs of pollution from industrial and municipal effluents.

The CGWB has recommended regular monitoring of river water quality to prevent these contaminants from entering irrigation channels and affecting agriculture.