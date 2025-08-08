Groundwater heavily contaminated in ind belt of West Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: A recent aquifer mapping study by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has flagged serious concerns over groundwater contamination in the state and stressed the need for urgent corrective steps in the industrial belt of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts.
The study covering around 456 sq km of industrial clusters in Jharsuguda and Kolabira blocks of Jharsuguda district and Rengali block in Sambalpur district found both groundwater stress and pollution from industrial and domestic waste sources.
The region, known for its dense concentration of metal and thermal power industries, largely depends on surface water provided by the state government. The groundwater conditions, especially in dug wells, show significant seasonal variation with average pre-monsoon water levels at 6.08 metre below ground level (mbgl) and post-monsoon levels at 2.77 mbgl, respectively.
The study report laid in the Lok Sabha recently by Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in response to a question by Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, revealed alarming presence of nitrate and fluoride levels beyond permissible limits in several dug well and hand pump samples.
Fluoride contamination was found to be even higher in surface water bodies such as ash ponds, streams, nullahs and rivers, suggesting possible leaching from industrial waste. Samples from the Bheden and Ib rivers showed clear signs of pollution from industrial and municipal effluents.
The CGWB has recommended regular monitoring of river water quality to prevent these contaminants from entering irrigation channels and affecting agriculture.
As a precautionary measure, the Board has also advised immediate testing of all public bore wells, hand pumps, and dug wells used for drinking purposes apart from a complete halt to fly ash disposal near water bodies.
“Contaminated sources should be sealed off to prevent further public exposure. Fly ash disposal sites by all thermal power plants near Bheden, Ib and all tributaries should be stopped immediately,” the study recommended.
The CGWB also suggested to take steps to enhance groundwater recharge and identified 112.17 sq km of land where water levels remain below 5 mbgl post-monsoon as suitable for recharge interventions. On the basis of post-monsoon decadal trend and mean water-level analysis, it has proposed to earmark 18 sq km area in Jharsuguda municipality for artificial recharge structures, including 20 rooftop rainwater harvesting units in three sq km area and 300 farm ponds in three sq km area at the earliest.
Besides, 427 farm ponds in agricultural fields have also been recommended for rural areas to improve groundwater availability and reduce dependency on contaminated sources.
Earlier, Purohit had urged Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Bhupender Yadav to constitute a high-level inquiry team to look into the illegal dumping of fly ash in different locations of Jharsuguda district, and initiate necessary action.