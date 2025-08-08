Jajpur SP suspends three cops for duty negligence

Odisha

Sub-inspector Chinamaya Prusty, ASI Durgesh Nandini Dey and constable Debendra Banara were suspended for dereliction of duty, said Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal.
(Representational Photo)
JAJPUR: Three police personnel of Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur district were placed under suspension after a 28-year-old man consumed poisonous substances over alleged custodial torture.

Sub-inspector Chinamaya Prusty, ASI Durgesh Nandini Dey and constable Debendra Banara were suspended for dereliction of duty, said Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal.

The victim, Rabindra Mallik, a resident of Mahipur village in Barachana block of the district, consumed poison on August 3 after he was allegedly thrashed mercilessly and stripped naked by the cops in police custody. He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Following the incident, Jajpur SP ordered an inquiry by Jajpur Road SDPO Laksmidhar Swain on Wednesday.

“Mallik had a bottle of pesticides on him when he was taken to the police station. The police personnel who were on duty did not check him properly. Hence, investigating officer of the case, the diary charge officer and constable were suspended for negligence in duty,” he said.

The SP said the victim was released on bail after being discharged from SCB Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

