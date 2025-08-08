MNRE grants nod for 1.5 lakh rooftop solar installations

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has granted in-principle approval to the Odisha government for the implementation of the first tranche of 1.5 lakh installations of rooftop solar under utility led aggregation (ULA) model of the PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana.

The distribution companies of the state had proposed the ministry to approve three lakh installations in the first phase. The approval, however, came with riders and discoms have been asked to ensure adherence to the PM Surya Ghar implementation framework.

As per the directive of the ministry, all installations must be carried out strictly through the rooftop mode, including those under virtual net metering, which allows multiple electricity consumers within the same licensed area to benefit from a single, shared renewable energy system.

There will be no ground-mounted, elevated, community or aggregated systems on non-rooftop areas under the ULA model. This provision aims at ensuring that asset ownership remains with the consumer. The consumer contribution has been capped at Rs 5,000 per kW after factoring in the central financial assistance and the state contribution.

“If the tariff obtained through competitive bidding falls below the cumulative financial assistance, the difference will be adjusted from the consumer’s share, further reducing the burden,” the ministry stated in a communication.