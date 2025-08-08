Odisha government to fill up 26K base-level posts soon

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another move to provide jobs to the youth, the state government has decided to fill up 25,953 vacancies in the base-level posts of several departments through direct recruitment soon.

As announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the target was to fill 65,000 posts in two years, of which appointments have been made in 28,393 posts by the end of June.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has directed the Finance department to convene the meeting of the empowered committee to fill up 25,953 vacant Group-C posts in several departments, including the maximum 22,896 in 10 major departments.

The departments grappling with the manpower shortage include School and Mass Education (SME), Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PRDW), Health and Family Welfare (HFW), Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (AFE), Revenue and Disaster Management (RDM), Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FECC), Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD), Higher Education (HE), SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare (SSDMBCW) and Home.

As per the list of vacancies uploaded by the departments in the recruitment web portal, of the 2,46,157 sanctioned strength of the base-level posts in the 10 departments, 44,909 are lying vacant. Of them 10,772 vacant posts have already been approved by the empowered committee and 11,241 posts do not need the approval for recruitment.

The highest 10,445 base-level posts in Home and 9,039 posts in SME department are lying vacant out of the sanctioned 52,558 and 1,03,982 posts respectively. Similarly, 5,398 posts in HFW, 4,042 in PRDM, 4,002 in RDM, 3,186 in FECC, 2,910 of SSDMBCW, 2,789 in AFE, 1,692 of FARD and 1,406 of HE are yet to be filled.

Since the vacant posts need to be approved before being sent to the recruitment agencies, the chief secretary has asked the Finance department to immediately call the meeting of the empowered committee and approve the required vacancies to be filled up through direct recruitment by August 31.

The state government had recently increased the upper age limit from 32 years to 42 years for government jobs. The state has more than 12.14 lakh youth, including 3.19 lakh graduates, 51,956 post-graduates, 74,827 trained teachers and 42,916 diploma holders registered with employment exchange for recruitment.