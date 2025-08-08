Over 20 passengers hurt as bus overturns in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

DHENKANAL: Over 20 persons were injured, three of them critically, when a bus overturned at Kantiokateni under Tumusingha police limits in Dhenkanal district on Friday morning.

Police sources said the mishap took place when the bus, which carried around 30 passengers, turned turtle while passing through a muddy canal road.

"The bus had commenced its journey from Parjanga towards Bhubaneswar in the morning. As repairing work was going on at Kantiokateni on Kamakhyanagar-Dhenkanal road, the bus driver in order to go faster made a diversion through Rengali branch canal on a muddy road. The bus overturned while passing on that narrow road and fell into the six feet deep canal," police said.