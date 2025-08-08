Take advantage of PM-VBRY, EPFO urges all

BHUBANESWAR: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) conducted an interactive session on PM-Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), the flagship employment-linked incentive scheme here recently.

Speaking at the event, regional PF commissioner-II Maushumi Lata Padhi urged employers and employees to take the advantage of the benefits offered under the scheme to promote formal employment and economic development.

Enforcement officer Alekh Chandra Sahoo elaborated the key features of the PM-VBRY scheme and gave a detailed presentation on the eligibility criteria, technical process and incentive structure of the scheme.

Sahoo informed that the scheme has already been implemented from August 1 and will continue till July 31, 2027. The first-time EPFO registered employees earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month will get incentives up to Rs 15,000 in two installments through DBT mode using Aadhaar bridge payment system while employers will get up to Rs 3,000 per month for each additional employment through their PAN-linked account.

For the manufacturing sector, he said, the incentives will be extended for additional two years. The generation of universal account number through UMANG mobile app by using face authentication technology has been made mandatory, he added.

The EPFO has urged all stakeholders to register and participate actively so that the timely adoption of the scheme could significantly boost formal employment in Odisha.

Local industry representatives and HR professionals participated.