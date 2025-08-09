CBI slaps case against five AIIMS-BBS staff in recruitment scam, conducts raids

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six persons, including an assistant administrative officer of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar, over an alleged recruitment scam at the premier healthcare institution.

Of the six, five are relatives, four of whom had landed jobs at the AIIMS by using forged certificates and documents.

The central agency which conducted a preliminary enquiry into the matter on July 31 also carried out raids on Friday.

Initial investigation revealed the recruitment scam involved Sudhir Kumar Pradhan, the assistant administrative officer who was in charge of the recruitment cell of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. He was allegedly aware of the wrong-doings related to recruitment of the four persons between July 2023 and June 2024.

According to the FIR, Sruti Sagar Kar, an employee of Bombay Intelligence Securities (India) Limited, with the help of Pradhan, secured permanent jobs for his family members and relatives at AIIMS.

Kar secured jobs for his wife, brother and two relatives after a recruitment notice for Group B and C posts was issued by AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 1, 2023.

During preliminary enquiry, it was ascertained that Sruti in connivance with Pradhan secured jobs for his wife Rajashree, brother Sai Sagar, and relatives Sangram Mishra and Sambit Mishra.