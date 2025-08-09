Centre's Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan to cover 7,623 tribal villages across 22 Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: The ST and SC Development department has informed that the ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan’, launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to ensure last-mile delivery of tribal welfare schemes, will cover 22 districts, 213 blocks, and 7,623 tribal villages in the state.

The Abhiyan seeks to make governance more effective by preparing 20 lakh field-level functionaries throughout the country who will lead development initiatives in tribal regions and facilitate the seamless delivery of essential government services.

Under it, an Aadi Karmayogi cadre will be structured to include Aadi Karmayogis (government functionaries serving at the grassroots), Aadi Sahayogis (youth leaders, teachers, doctors and social workers) and Aadi Saathis (tribal leaders, SHG members and volunteers).

As a part of the initiative, a seven-day regional process lab (RPL) workshop was recently conducted in Bhubaneswar under the umbrella of the Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA). The workshop was supported by the Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF) and trained 24 participants from Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha. These participants who are designated as state master trainers, will further train district master trainers, who in turn will take the training to the block level.

The Bhubaneswar workshop was the fourth in the series of Regional Process Labs, following successful sessions in Bengaluru, Bhopal and Dehradun. The initiative promotes citizen-centric governance by institutionalising grievance redressal mechanisms, encouraging localised planning, and fostering collaborative implementation, a release by the department said.

The Abhiyan is being implemented through inter-ministerial convergence, with key ministries such as Tribal Affairs, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Jal Shakti, Education, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change working in close coordination.