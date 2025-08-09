Congress stages protest in front of DGP office over rising crimes against women

CUTTACK: The Congress on Friday staged a dharna in front of the office of DGP protesting the increasing crime against women in the state.

Led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, party leaders and activists took out a rally from Mata Matha and held a protest meeting in front of the DGP’s office.

“At the time while crime against women has increased alarmingly in the state, the police are no longer working under the law. They are acting on the instructions of the state government. Three heinous incidents have occurred within one month. But, police are trying to suppress the cases instead of delivering justice to the victim women. Providing security to VIPs seems to have become the main duty of police,” said Das while addressing the meeting.

Das also submitted a memorandum to DGP demanding fulfilment of four-point charter of demands which include comprehensive investigation into the Balanga incident basing on the FIR of victim, and arrest of the three persons as per the statement of the victim and also the police officer who had refused to accept FIR in Pattamundai incident. The party has also demanded implementation of zero FIR policy as announced by the chief minister in women harassment incidents.

Among others, former PCC presidents Jaydev Jena and Niranjan Patnaik, senior leaders Srikant Jena, Ramachandra Khuntia, Jagannath Patnaik, Mohammad Moquim, Suresh Routray, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, Basudevpur MLA Ashok Das and state Mahila Congress president Meenakshi Bahinipati were present.