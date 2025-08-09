Deputy CM Pravati Parida visits Kotia, reviews development works

JEYPORE: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Friday visited the disputed Kotia panchayat in Koraput to review the ongoing developmental activities being undertaken in the region by the district administration.

The deputy chief minister met women self-help group (WSHG) members, Lakhpati Didis and Subhadra beneficiaries and enquired about their livelihood status. She directed the officials of the Koraput administration to continue working for the social and economic upliftment of people of the region.

Later, addressing a public meeting, she stressed that the BJP government had been actively looking into the issues faced by the people of Kotia, and making efforts to settle them. “The bordering villages will see more development in the coming days,” she asserted.

Parida further informed that of the 2,078 women in Kotia panchayat who had applied for the Subhadra Yojana, 1,800 have received payment in two installments. “The remaining applicants will be covered with payment of all three installments at a time on Saturday,” she added.

Among others, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik and Women and Child Development secretary Shubha Sarma accompanied the deputy CM. Later in the day, Parida visited the Deomali Hills and discussed about the tourism potential of the region.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit Jeypore on Saturday to disburse the third instalment of Subhadra scheme among the beneficiaries.